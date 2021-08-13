Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks headed for 7-day losing streak on extended tech losses

All News 11:31 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged more than 1 percent late Friday morning on massive foreign dumping as major chipmakers suffered an extended slump amid concerns of a fall in the price of DRAM.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 43.05 points, or 1.34 percent, to 3,165.33 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks declined below the 3,200-point mark, largely on chip heavyweights' weeklong losses.

Top cap Samsung Electronics tumbled 3.25 percent and No. 2 SK hynix shed 0.5 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver lost 0.79 percent, with Kakao decreasing 1.36 percent. Giant chemical maker LG Chem gained 1.94 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.93 percent on surging new coronavirus cases. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,168 won to the U.S. dollar, down 6.8 won from the previous session's close.

