Moon, infuriated over Navy sexual harassment case, orders thorough probe into it: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Infuriated over a report of the latest sexual harassment case in the Navy that led apparently led to the death of a female service member, President Moon Jae-in ordered a thorough and strict probe into it Friday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The president was "in a fury," as he received a briefing on the case, which is similar to a May incident that happened in the Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Earlier this week, a female Navy noncommissioned officer was found dead at her base in an apparent suicide amid allegations she was sexually harassed by a senior colleague.
The president expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and instructed the Ministry of National Defense to look into the case thoroughly and strictly, Park said.
