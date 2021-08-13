Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Handsome Q2 net income up 48.3 pct. to 18.7 bln won

All News 12:00 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 18.7 billion won (US$16.1 million), up 48.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 23.5 billion won, up 65.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 13 percent to 312.7 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Handsome-Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!