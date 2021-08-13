Handsome Q2 net income up 48.3 pct. to 18.7 bln won
All News 12:00 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 18.7 billion won (US$16.1 million), up 48.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 23.5 billion won, up 65.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 13 percent to 312.7 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead
-
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend