Moon's approval rating dives to 36 pct amid worsening COVID-19 pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has sharply dropped over the past week, apparently due to the prolonged fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,002 people aged 18 or over nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, Moon received positive assessment from 36 percent of respondents, down 5 percentage points from last week.
It was the first time his support has dropped below 40 percent since the third week of July when it was 38 percent
Moon's disapproval rating rose 2 percentage points to 53 percent.
"The decline in the job approval rating is conspicuous among those in their 20s and 30s, independents and people indifferent to politics," Gallup Korea said.
"As the COVID-19 situation prolongs, some voters who thought the government was dealing with it well appear to have changed their opinion," the polling company added.
The poll also showed that the support rating of the ruling Democratic Party fell 1 percentage point to 33 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party dropped 2 percentage points to 28 percent.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
nyway@yna.co.kr
