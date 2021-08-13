Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Army soldier tests positive for COVID-19

All News 13:32 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier based in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,545, the defense ministry said Friday.

The soldier at an Army boot camp was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a series of infections were reported at his base, according to the ministry.

The number of infections reported at the Paju training center rose to 28 since the first case was confirmed late last month.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,990 new infections Friday, bringing the total caseload to 220,182.

This file photo, taken July 11, 2021, shows an armed forces lounge at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!