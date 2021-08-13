USFK reports 9 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Eight American service members and a family member have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here in the past two weeks, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. military flight, while the others arrived on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the U.S. military.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,210.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead
-
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend