Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power shifts to loss in Q2

All News 13:28 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 673.9 billion won (US$577.1 million), swinging from a profit of 202.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 764.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 389.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.4 percent to 13.51 trillion won.

The operating loss was 25.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!