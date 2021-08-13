Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
US-Quad meeting
Quad countries hold high-level meeting ahead of second summit: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India and Japan held a virtual meeting to discuss cooperation in dealing with global and regional issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department said Thursday.
The meeting follows the first meeting of the leaders of the four countries that form the Quad, held in March.
-----------------
Volume of damaged banknotes dips in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Both volume and face value of damaged banknotes found in South Korea dipped in the first half of this year as people used cash less amid a non-contact consumption trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said Friday.
In the January-June period, the face value of damaged banknotes discarded by the Bank of Korea came to 1.03 trillion won (US$890 million), compared with 2.69 trillion won for the same period last year, according to the BOK.
-----------------
Export prices up for 8th month in July
SEOUL -- South Korea's export prices rose in July, marking the eighth straight monthly gain amid a strong recovery in exports, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, rose 3.5 percent in July from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Foreign investors remain net sellers of Korean stocks in July
SEOUL -- Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a third consecutive month, data showed Friday.
Foreigners sold a net 3.77 trillion won (US$3.26 billion) worth of local stocks in July, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
-----------------
Hyundai's vehicle production surpasses 5 million at U.S. plant
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday accumulated vehicle production at its U.S. plant has exceeded 5 million units since it began operations in May 2005.
Hyundai Motor has produced 2.56 million units of the Sonata sedan, 1.48 million Avante compacts, 900,000 Santa Fe SUVs, 37,000 Tucson SUVs and 1,800 Santa Cruz compact pickup trucks at the Alabama plant, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) PM asks public to minimize travel, warns of stern measures against illegal street rallies
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday urged people in South Korea to refrain from traveling or meeting in groups during the upcoming Liberation Day holiday season, as the nation struggles to contain the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"New patient numbers have reached new record highs following the summer vacation season. Please refrain from holding private gatherings and making trips during the three-day holiday period that begins tomorrow," Kim said in a nationally televised address requesting the public's cooperation in the nation's battle against the pandemic.
-----------------
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday denounced the expiration of a pandemic-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions, saying Washington should address its own human rights issues before "poking its nose" into other countries' affairs.
A U.S. government ban on evictions for residents that have failed to pay rent during the COVID-pandemic expired at the end of last month in most parts of the country, putting millions of vulnerable residents at risk of losing their homes.
-----------------
Moon, infuriated over Navy sexual harassment case, orders thorough probe into it: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Infuriated over a report of the latest sexual harassment case in the Navy that led apparently led to the death of a female service member, President Moon Jae-in ordered a thorough and strict probe into it Friday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The president was "in a fury," as he received a briefing on the case, which is similar to a May incident that happened in the Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
(END)
