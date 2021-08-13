Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae: Samsung heir Lee's parole was decision made for national interest

All News 14:41 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Friday that it accepts the parole of Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, as a decision for the national interest.

Breaking its silence on the sensitive issue, Cheong Wa Dae said it is aware of public opinions both supporting and opposing Lee's parole, which was decided by the Ministry of Justice.

"(We) accept it as a choice for the national interest and hope for the people's understanding," Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said in a statement.

He pointed out that there were many people calling for Lee's early release in hopes that he would play a role especially in the semiconductor industry and on COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier in the day, Lee was released a year ahead of the end of his 30-month prison term. He had been in jail over embezzlement and bribery.

Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong leaves Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, 25 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 13, 2021. On Aug. 9, the justice ministry allowed the parole of Lee, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18 in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)


