S. Korea allows administration of leftover AstraZeneca vaccine doses to younger population
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday allowed administration of leftover AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine doses to people aged 30 and over amid concerns over unused vaccines being wasted, health authorities said.
The country had so far only allowed vaccines manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University to people aged 50 and older, following concerns over blood clots.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said adults aged 30 and older can receive AstraZeneca vaccines that are left over after people do not show up for appointments.
The decision came after many AstraZeneca doses were recently discarded becaue eligible people did not show up for the appointments.
Since the country launched its vaccination program in late February, a total of 21.98 million people, or 42.8 percent of the country's 51.34 million population, have received their first shots.
Around 17.4 percent, or 8.93 million people, have been fully vaccinated, according to the KDCA.
The country aims to administer at least one shot to 36 million people, or 70 percent of its population, by September with hopes of reaching herd immunity in November.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead