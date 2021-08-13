Celltrion Q2 net profit down 6.5 pct to 129.5 bln won
All News 15:38 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 129.5 billion won (US$110.8 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 10.2 percent on-year to 163.2 billion won. Revenue increased 0.7 percent to 431.8 billion won.
(END)
