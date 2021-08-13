Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q2 net profit down 6.5 pct to 129.5 bln won

All News 15:38 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 129.5 billion won (US$110.8 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 10.2 percent on-year to 163.2 billion won. Revenue increased 0.7 percent to 431.8 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Celltrion-Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!