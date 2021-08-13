Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Zinus Q2 net income down 54.5 pct. to 8.3 bln won

August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 8.3 billion won (US$7.1 million), down 54.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 13.4 billion won, down 53.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12 percent to 251.4 billion won.
