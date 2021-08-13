KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 271,500 UP 4,000
Nongshim 306,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 85,500 DN 1,800
SKNetworks 5,670 DN 130
TaihanElecWire 2,610 DN 65
ORION Holdings 16,000 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 UP 450
Daesang 26,200 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 38,900 DN 450
HITEJINRO 32,950 DN 600
Yuhan 60,700 DN 200
Hyosung 114,000 DN 500
LOTTE 35,950 DN 700
GCH Corp 31,150 DN 750
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,690 DN 200
POSCO 341,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 59,400 UP 1,400
Ottogi 523,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 34,150 DN 600
F&F Holdings 36,000 DN 750
MERITZ SECU 5,090 DN 40
NHIS 12,800 DN 150
DongwonInd 235,500 DN 7,000
SK Discovery 50,200 0
LS 69,300 DN 1,000
GC Corp 307,000 DN 4,500
GS E&C 41,750 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 817,000 0
SamsungElec 74,400 DN 2,600
KPIC 240,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,750 DN 160
SKC 163,500 DN 500
GS Retail 33,200 DN 650
HtlShilla 90,000 DN 2,200
Hanssem 114,500 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 179,500 DN 5,500
KSOE 119,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,700 DN 900
