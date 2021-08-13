KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 107,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 64,300 DN 1,500
KorZinc 525,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,170 DN 170
Hanmi Science 77,400 UP 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 77,800 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 50,700 DN 300
S-Oil 93,800 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 213,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,000 DN 9,000
HMM 39,150 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 91,000 DN 1,700
SKTelecom 306,000 DN 6,500
SNT MOTIV 58,200 DN 900
Mobis 268,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,400 DN 300
S-1 81,700 DN 300
ZINUS 108,000 DN 2,000
Hanchem 297,000 UP 7,000
KumhoPetrochem 192,500 DN 5,000
DWS 42,400 DN 900
HyundaiElev 51,300 DN 200
KEPCO 24,750 DN 200
SamsungSecu 47,000 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 15,750 DN 400
Handsome 39,550 DN 900
ShinpoongPharm 66,800 DN 5,000
LG Uplus 14,400 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 18,600 0
COWAY 75,200 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 DN 1,500
IBK 10,250 DN 100
Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 100
SK 266,500 DN 5,000
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,450 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 6,380 DN 90
DONGSUH 30,350 DN 400
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 DN 400
SamsungEng 23,050 DN 450
(MORE)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Seoul stocks likely to wait on U.S. price gauge next week
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead