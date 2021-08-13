KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 7,410 DN 340
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,200 DN 50
KT 34,150 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202000 UP500
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,200 DN 300
KT&G 81,800 DN 100
DHICO 20,800 DN 900
Doosanfc 48,400 DN 1,100
LG Display 20,800 DN 750
Kangwonland 26,750 DN 550
NAVER 436,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 146,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 786,000 DN 20,000
KIWOOM 117,000 DN 2,500
DSME 30,500 DN 350
DSINFRA 16,300 DN 300
DWEC 6,940 DN 220
DongwonF&B 207,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 39,950 DN 750
LGH&H 1,444,000 UP 23,000
LGCHEM 896,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 48,150 DN 1,950
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,800 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,600 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 150,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 275,500 DN 6,000
Huchems 24,700 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,100 UP 500
KIH 94,800 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 33,650 DN 800
GS 41,850 DN 150
CJ CGV 28,750 DN 850
LIG Nex1 45,800 UP 450
Fila Holdings 55,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,650 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,500 UP 10
(MORE)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
Seoul stocks likely to wait on U.S. price gauge next week
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead