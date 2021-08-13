KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 13,800 DN 400
SK Innovation 248,500 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 36,800 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 53,200 DN 200
Hansae 21,000 DN 150
LX HAUSYS 89,100 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 40,550 UP 1,600
CSWIND 80,100 DN 2,000
GKL 15,700 DN 200
KOLON IND 78,800 DN 2,300
HanmiPharm 315,500 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,820 DN 90
emart 175,500 UP 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY475 00 DN1500
KOLMAR KOREA 50,000 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 64,600 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 61,900 0
CUCKOO 130,500 DN 2,500
COSMAX 133,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 64,800 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 983,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 43,250 DN 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,850 DN 300
Netmarble 127,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67800 DN800
ORION 116,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,100 0
BGF Retail 177,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 296,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 29,400 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 783,000 DN 26,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 572,000 UP 2,000
SKBS 288,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 DN 100
HYBE 299,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 214,500 DN 3,000
DL E&C 137,000 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,350 DN 100
(END)
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
Seoul stocks likely to wait on U.S. price gauge next week
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead