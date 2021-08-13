AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 DN 4,000

FOOSUNG 13,800 DN 400

SK Innovation 248,500 UP 6,500

POONGSAN 36,800 DN 700

KBFinancialGroup 53,200 DN 200

Hansae 21,000 DN 150

LX HAUSYS 89,100 DN 1,800

Youngone Corp 40,550 UP 1,600

CSWIND 80,100 DN 2,000

GKL 15,700 DN 200

KOLON IND 78,800 DN 2,300

HanmiPharm 315,500 DN 4,000

BNK Financial Group 7,820 DN 90

emart 175,500 UP 6,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY475 00 DN1500

KOLMAR KOREA 50,000 DN 1,300

HANJINKAL 64,600 DN 1,400

DoubleUGames 61,900 0

CUCKOO 130,500 DN 2,500

COSMAX 133,000 DN 2,000

MANDO 64,800 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 983,000 UP 11,000

INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 400

Doosan Bobcat 43,250 DN 1,500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,850 DN 300

Netmarble 127,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67800 DN800

ORION 116,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,100 0

BGF Retail 177,000 UP 4,000

SKCHEM 296,000 UP 3,000

HDC-OP 29,400 DN 450

HYOSUNG TNC 783,000 DN 26,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 572,000 UP 2,000

SKBS 288,500 UP 3,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 DN 100

HYBE 299,000 DN 4,500

SK ie technology 214,500 DN 3,000

DL E&C 137,000 DN 2,000

LX HOLDINGS 10,350 DN 100

(END)