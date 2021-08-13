Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas remains in red in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 52.6 billion won (US$45 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the April-June period was 54.3 billion, compared with a loss of 96.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18.2 percent to 4.84 trillion won.
