Korea Gas remains in red in Q2
All News 15:46 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 52.6 billion won (US$45 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the April-June period was 54.3 billion, compared with a loss of 96.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18.2 percent to 4.84 trillion won.
(END)
