Jejuair to raise 210 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:13 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Jejuair Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 210 billion won(US$179.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 11.26 million common shares at a price of 18,650 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
