S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 13, 2021
All News 16:30 August 13, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.994 0.986 +0.8
2-year TB 1.249 1.238 +1.1
3-year TB 1.407 1.413 -0.6
10-year TB 1.924 1.922 +0.2
2-year MSB 1.249 1.250 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.834 1.840 -0.6
91-day CD 0.730 0.720 +1.0
(END)
