-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks suffer weeklong slump on extended tech losses
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks plunged more than 1 percent Friday, extending their losing streak to a seventh session, as major chipmakers came under heavy sell-offs by foreign investors amid concerns of a fall in chip prices. The Korean won declined against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 37.09 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 3,171.29 points, after hitting an intraday low of 3,146.76 points.
----------------
(LEAD) President Moon: Samsung heir Lee's parole was decision made for national interest
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday that he accepts the parole of Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, as a decision for the national interest.
Breaking his silence on the sensitive issue, Moon sought the people's "understanding" on it.
-----------------
S. Korea allows administration of leftover AstraZeneca vaccine doses to younger population
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday allowed administration of leftover AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine doses to people aged 30 and over amid concerns over unused vaccines being wasted, health authorities said.
The country had so far only allowed vaccines manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University to people aged 50 and older, following concerns over blood clots.
-----------------
S. Korea allows 1,419 men to serve alternative military duty
SEOUL -- The government has allowed 1,419 conscientious objectors to perform other public services instead of their mandatory military service since the launch of the alternative service program last year, the military manpower agency said Friday.
As of June, 2,173 people had applied for the alternative service, and among 1,423 applicants reviewed, 1,419, including four who cited personal beliefs on nonviolence and pacifism, won approvals, according to the Military Manpower Administration. The others who were allowed to serve the alternative duty cited religious reasons.
-----------------
UNICEF receives extended sanctions waiver for health-related aid to N.K.
SEOUL -- The United Nations has granted a one-year extension of a sanctions waiver to one of its agencies to provide health and vaccine-related equipment to North Korea amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a U.N. website showed Friday.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) was given the extension of the sanctions exemption until Aug. 5 next year to deliver essential items for its health programs, including providing safe water to children and providing assistance to mothers with complicated deliveries, according to the website.
-----------------
Political controversy escalates over Gyeonggi governor's universal COVID-19 relief policy
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, leading presidential hopeful of the ruling Democratic Party, triggered a fierce political controversy Friday by announcing his decision to offer universal COVID-19 relief funds to all provincial residents, in disregard of the central government's policy of selective relief payments.
Following an agreement by rival parties late last month, the Moon Jae-in government will soon provide individuals in the bottom 88 percent income bracket with coronavirus relief handouts worth 250,000 won (US$214) per person.
