Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree in Seoul summit to expand ties on new industries
SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed during their summit talks here Tuesday to broaden bilateral partnerships on new industries, including those related to the fourth industrial revolution, public health and space exploration.
President Moon Jae-in noted that his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has become the first foreign leader to visit South Korea since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He arrived here Monday for a two-day state visit to reciprocate Moon's trip to the Central Asian nation in April 2019.
----------------
Last remaining S. Koreans leave Afghanistan: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- All of four last-remaining South Koreans in Afghanistan, including the country's ambassador, have left the country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
A plane carrying the four -- three diplomats and one civilian -- departed from the Kabul airport at around 9 a.m. (Seoul time) and is expected to land in a third country in the Middle East, the ministry said.
-----------------
New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to the 1,300s on Tuesday due to fewer tests over the extended weekend amid concerns over a potential upsurge down the road.
The country added 1,373 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,323 local infections, raising the total caseload to 226,854, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
SEOUL -- U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc. has notified South Korea that it will expand shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine to the country for August and September, after the shipment was sharply cut, the Seoul government said Tuesday.
The notification was made during a South Korean government delegation's visit to the headquarters of Moderna in the United States. Earlier, Moderna notified Seoul that it plans to supply less than half of the 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine planned for August.
-----------------
(LEAD) School children return to classrooms from summer vacations in middle of raging pandemic
SEOUL -- With summer vacations ending, children started to return to their classrooms under relaxed distancing rules for schools Monday, despite an uncontrolled outbreak of the coronavirus.
Last week, the Ministry of Education eased social distancing guidelines in schools for the fall semester. The measure was aimed at running in-person classes even under Level 4 distancing measures, the most stringent set of rules, as long as there are attendance caps to keep a safe distance among students in order to curb coronavirus transmissions.
-----------------
(LEAD) Revered independence fighter awarded medal 78 years after death
SEOUL -- South Korea awarded a posthumous medal of honor Tuesday to Hong Beom-do, a historic independence fighter, whose remains returned from Kazakhstan two days earlier.
President Moon Jae-in conferred the Order of Merit for National Foundation on Hong in a ceremony attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Unification ministry will keep close watch on N.K. response to joint exercise: official
SEOUL -- South Korea will keep a close eye on how North Korea will respond to a major joint military exercise under way with the United States, the unification ministry said Tuesday, as Pyongyang remains silent in contrast to angry reactions to last week's preliminary exercise.
The nine-day computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training, which kicked off Monday, is based largely on a computer simulation with no field training, in consideration of the virus situation, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
Military to deploy amphibious bridging vehicles by 2027
SEOUL -- The military plans to deploy advanced amphibious bridging vehicles by 2027 to boost operational capabilities, the arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
Under a 500 billion-won (US$426.5 million) contract, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and Hanwha Defense will develop and produce the localized version of the European M3 Amphibious Rig for their deployment starting around 2027, according to the agency.
