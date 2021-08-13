Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Elentec to raise 30 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:59 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 13 (Yonhap) -- Elentec Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 30 billion won(US$25.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.81 million preferred shares at a price of 7,857 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#Elentec Co. #Ltd
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!