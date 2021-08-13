Elentec to raise 30 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:59 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 13 (Yonhap) -- Elentec Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 30 billion won(US$25.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.81 million preferred shares at a price of 7,857 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
