Blinken sends congrats to S. Korea on Liberation Day
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his congratulations on Friday to South Koreans celebrating their country's liberation.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes and congratulations to the people of the Republic of Korea as you celebrate your National Day on August 15," the top U.S. diplomat said in a released statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The country marks the 76th anniversary of its liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule on Sunday.
"The U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance has stood as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond for nearly seven decades, and we are proud to stand with you as we work together to tackle the most pressing global challenges of the 21st century," Blinken said.
"The friendship and the alliance between our two countries is ironclad, and we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the government and the people of the Republic of Korea as we strive to achieve a more prosperous and secure future," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead