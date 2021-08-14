Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 08:59 August 14, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Defense ministry received report on Navy sexual harassment case 76 days after it happened (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Authorities order private hospitals to secure COVID-19 beds as virus spreads, allow those in 30-40s to get AZ vaccine leftovers (Kookmin Daily)
-- Late chief petty officer's family says Navy tried to silence victim (Donga llbo)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee's plan on COVID-19 relief funds causes stir (Segye Times)
-- Fall of Kabul to Taliban imminent; Afghan war, deja vu of Vietnam (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee, released on parole, clocks in for work right away (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Navy's pattern of cover-up attempts in sexual harassment case resembles Air Force sexual abuse case (Hankyoreh)
-- People in their 30-40s not happy about being allowed to get AZ vaccine leftovers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon expresses hope for Samsung heir Lee's role in chips, vaccines (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Jittery investor sentiment over chip prices sweeps local financial markets (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!