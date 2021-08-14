Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 14, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 30/24 Sunny 60

Suwon 30/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 27/22 Rain 80

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 20

Gwangju 29/23 Rain 30

Jeju 26/24 Rain 60

Daegu 27/22 Rain 30

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

