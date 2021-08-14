Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports three additional COVID-19 cases

All News 11:37 August 14, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Saturday it has added three more COVID-19 infections, raising the cumulative caseload to 1,548.

The latest cases were reported from barracks in Yangpyeong and Dongducheon, located in Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul, and an Army unit in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the defense ministry said.

The two cases in Gyeonggi were "breakthrough infections," as the service members have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer's shots. This puts the breakthrough cases at the military to 27 in total so far.

A service member gets a COVID-19 vaccine at an Army unit in Goyang, just north of Seoul, in this pool photo taken on June 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

