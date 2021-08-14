Military reports three additional COVID-19 cases
All News 11:37 August 14, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Saturday it has added three more COVID-19 infections, raising the cumulative caseload to 1,548.
The latest cases were reported from barracks in Yangpyeong and Dongducheon, located in Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul, and an Army unit in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the defense ministry said.
The two cases in Gyeonggi were "breakthrough infections," as the service members have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer's shots. This puts the breakthrough cases at the military to 27 in total so far.
