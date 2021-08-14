N.K. media urges S. Korea, U.S. to stop joint military drills, withdraw American troops
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Saturday urged South Korea and the United States to stop their joint military exercise and pull American troops out of the South if the South wants peace on the peninsula.
Tongil Sinbo, a North Korean weekly, renewed the call in a commentary, denouncing the military drill as "an exercise taking place under the collusion with foreign forces."
"It's an operation aimed at preemptively striking our republic and a preliminary training for the complete execution of a nuclear war," the commentary read.
"It is the sentiment of the South Korean public believing that peace is guaranteed with the cessation of various practices of wars of aggression in the South, and the removal of the hostile policy by withdrawing America's aggression and its armed forces," it said.
The commentary came as the North has ramped up its criticism over the allies' annual military exercise and renewed the demand for the withdrawal of the 28,500 U.S. Forces Korea stationed in the South in recent statements by its leadership.
Early this month, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned the drills would dampen the conciliatory mood created in the wake of the restoration of the communication lines, saying that it is "imperative for the U.S. to withdraw its aggression troops and war hardware deployed in South Korea."
Kim Yong-chol, head of the North's United Front Department, vowed to make South Korea and the U.S. "pay dearly" for kicking off their summertime exercise this month.
North Korea has long denounced Seoul and Washington's military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion of the North. The allies say that the exercises are defensive in nature.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
S. Korea urges rapid vaccine supply during protest visit to Moderna
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
New daily COVID-19 cases stay in 1,900s for 3rd day amid concerns over further spike