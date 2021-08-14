Arrest warrant issued for labor leader over mass rallies
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- A local court has issued an arrest warrant for the leader of a labor umbrella group on charges of holding several mass rallies in violation of a COVID-19 ban, legal sources said Saturday.
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued the warrant to arrest Yang Kyung-soo, chief of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), over the rallies held in downtown Seoul between May and July, the sources said.
The latest demonstration, which took place July 3, drew more than 8,000 participants, according to the KCTU, increasing fears about the spread of COVID-19.
Police booked 23 people in connection with that rally, including Yang, and sought an arrest warrant for him on Aug. 6, citing the seriousness of the crime during a pandemic and the risk of a repeat crime.
Prosecutors then filed the request with the court.
The court issued the warrant after a written investigation because Yang refused to attend a hearing that was scheduled for earlier this week.
Yang also rejected three police summonses before he decided to show up at Jongno Police Station on Aug. 4, where he was questioned for over 5 hours.
Yang faces charges of violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, as well as traffic disruption.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
S. Korea urges rapid vaccine supply during protest visit to Moderna
-
New daily COVID-19 cases stay in 1,900s for 3rd day amid concerns over further spike
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022