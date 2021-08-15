Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/22 Sunny 70

Incheon 30/23 Sunny 10

Suwon 32/22 Sunny 70

Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 20

Gangneung 27/21 Rain 30

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 70

Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 70

Jeju 29/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/22 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!