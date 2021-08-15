Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea will complete 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccinations for 70 pct of public by Oct.: Moon

All News 10:46 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that South Korea will complete the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines for 70 percent of the population by October, adding that the government will further raise its target vaccine administration rate.

"By October, 70 percent of all nationals will complete their second dose administrations (of vaccines)," Moon said during a nationally televised Liberation Day speech at Culture Station Seoul 284 in central Seoul.

Moon also stated South Korea was "overcoming the coronavirus crisis more stably compared to any other advanced countries" and added that authorities will "further elevate (the government's) target inoculation rate."

President Moon Jae-in (C) salutes the national flag at an event marking South Korea's 76th Liberation Day held at Seoul Station in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

