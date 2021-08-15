Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Suga sends offerings to Yasukuni Shrine

All News 12:50 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday sent offerings to Yasukuni Shrine on the occasion of the anniversary of the end of World War II, reports showed Sunday.

Yasukuni Shrine honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals. Japanese leaders' visits to the shrine have drawn strong condemnation from Asian neighbors, including South Korea, as they were viewed as an attempt to beautify the country's militaristic past.

