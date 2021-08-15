Suga sends offerings to Yasukuni Shrine
All News 12:50 August 15, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday sent offerings to Yasukuni Shrine on the occasion of the anniversary of the end of World War II, reports showed Sunday.
Yasukuni Shrine honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals. Japanese leaders' visits to the shrine have drawn strong condemnation from Asian neighbors, including South Korea, as they were viewed as an attempt to beautify the country's militaristic past.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee pledges halt to smear campaign against rivals in DP presidential primary
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
S. Korea urges rapid vaccine supply during protest visit to Moderna
-
N.K. media urges S. Korea, U.S. to stop joint military drills, withdraw American troops
-
(LEAD) Navy officer arrested for sexual harassment 2 days after victim's death
-
(2nd LD) New daily COVID-19 cases stay in 1,900s for 3rd day amid concerns over further spike