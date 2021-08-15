(LEAD) Suga sends offerings to Yasukuni Shrine
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS more info from 2nd para)
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent offerings to Yasukuni Shrine on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Suga did not visit the shrine in person but three members of his cabinet, including Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda, paid homage there, according to the news agency.
Since taking over as premier in September last year from Shinzo Abe, Suga has not visited the shrine but sent offerings twice in October and April this year.
News reports showed that Abe visited the shrine on Sunday, his fourth confirmed trip there since leaving office.
Yasukuni Shrine honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals. Japanese leaders' visits to the shrine have drawn strong condemnation from Asian neighbors, including South Korea, as they were viewed as an attempt to beautify the country's militaristic past.
On Friday, South Korea's foreign ministry called in a senior diplomat from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge protest against Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to the shrine.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee pledges halt to smear campaign against rivals in DP presidential primary
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
S. Korea urges rapid vaccine supply during protest visit to Moderna
-
N.K. media urges S. Korea, U.S. to stop joint military drills, withdraw American troops
-
(LEAD) Navy officer arrested for sexual harassment 2 days after victim's death
-
(2nd LD) New daily COVID-19 cases stay in 1,900s for 3rd day amid concerns over further spike