Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day

Korean independence movement leader Kim Gu, pen name Baekbeom, envisioned "a state with a highly developed culture." Today, his aspiration is being fulfilled on the global stage through our culture and arts. BTS recently became the first band to replace itself at the top of the Billboard chart with a new single. The film "Parasite" won the top prize at Cannes and multiple Oscars at the Academy Awards. Actress Youn Yuh-jung won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Not only K-pop and our movies but also games, TV dramas, webtoons, animation and content in various other fields are loved around the world. Annual content exports broke the US$10 billion mark for the first time last year. The high caliber of our culture and arts are not limited to modern and popular genres. Our culture and arts figures have made remarkable achievements even in such traditional fields as classical music and ballet. Embracing traditional and modern elements harmoniously, they have achieved such feats through creativity and passion. These accomplishments represent the potential of the Korean people who love culture and the arts.

