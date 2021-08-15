Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week

All News 16:09 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will stage a major summertime combined exercise in a scaled-back manner starting this week, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday, despite North Korea's warning the drills would lead to a "serious security crisis."

"South Korea and the U.S. decided to conduct the summertime combined exercise from Aug. 16 for nine days, after comprehensively taking into account the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combined defense posture and the diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said in a statement.

The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) will not include outdoor drills, and the size of troops involved will be minimized in consideration of the virus situation, it said.

