Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea evacuates most of embassy staff in Afghanistan to third country: foreign ministry

All News 23:56 August 15, 2021

(END)

Keywords
#Afghan evacuation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!