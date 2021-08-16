Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea decides to temporarily close Afghan embassy, evacuates most diplomatic staff

All News 00:04 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to temporarily close its embassy in Afghanistan and evacuated most of its diplomatic staff to a third country in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The decision came as the Taliban militant group reportedly entered the Afghan capital of Kabul and sought a "peaceful transfer of power" over the weekend, just weeks before the U.S. completes the pullout of its troops to end nearly 20 years of war.

A few embassy personnel, including the ambassador, remain in a safe place in the country to support the evacuation of a Korean national, the ministry said, stressing it has been closely consulting with the U.S. and other countries for evacuation efforts.

