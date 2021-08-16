Korean-language dailies

-- Jeju Island to adopt highest virus curbs Wednesday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't aims to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population by October (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon says 70 pct of population to receive 2nd shots by October (Donga Ilbo)

-- People rush to vacation spots during Liberation Day holiday despite toughest virus curbs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Taliban seizes Afghanistan as U.S.-backed forces collapse (Segye Times)

-- President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan after Taliban enters capital (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban takes Kabul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters capital (Hankyoreh)

-- Taliban takes over capital after 20 years, president flees (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban takes Kabul (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Individual Samsung stock investors suffer 9 pct loss so far this year (Korea Economic Daily)

