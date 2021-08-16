Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Jeju Island to adopt highest virus curbs Wednesday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't aims to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population by October (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says 70 pct of population to receive 2nd shots by October (Donga Ilbo)
-- People rush to vacation spots during Liberation Day holiday despite toughest virus curbs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Taliban seizes Afghanistan as U.S.-backed forces collapse (Segye Times)
-- President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan after Taliban enters capital (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban takes Kabul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters capital (Hankyoreh)
-- Taliban takes over capital after 20 years, president flees (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban takes Kabul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Individual Samsung stock investors suffer 9 pct loss so far this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon calls for cooperation with Japan and North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Police block Liberation Day rallies amid COVID-19 concerns (Korea Herald)
-- Foreign investors dumping Korean stocks (Korea Times)
