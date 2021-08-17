Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Without public support, U.S. sees 'humiliating failure' in 20-year Afghan war (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 19 LH officials escape just before reemployment restriction takes place (Kookmin Daily)
-- Brokerage fee on 1 bln-won homes to go down from 9 mln won to 4 mln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- There was ignorance, incompetence, impotence in Afghan collapse (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahn declares 'my way' again, presidential election landscape changing (Segye Times)
-- 'Allies doubt U.S., while China is smiling' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon administration's media policy takes sudden turn after Cho Kuk issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Half of Seoul's paramedics have had to self-isolate at least once after transporting virus patients (Hankyoreh)
-- Sharp rise in welfare sector helps Seoul, Gyeonggi Province to claim top spot (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'None of cryptocurrency exchanges meet requirements' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Real estate brokerage fee to go down sharply; for 900 mln-won homes: 8.1 mln won to 4.5 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean mission pulled from Kabul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul as many try to flee (Korea Herald)
-- Accelerated plan to vaccinate 70% of public by Oct. in doubt (Korea Times)
