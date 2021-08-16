(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 16)

The problem emerged after the health authorities began to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to 1.26 million people aged between 60 and 74 early this month. But in July, the government decided to limit the use of the vaccine to people aged 50 or older ― previously from those over 30 ― due to the potential side-effect. So leftover AstraZeneca vaccine doses are now available only for those in their 50s. However, the authorities have begun to administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to this age group. Thus few would choose to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.