(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 16)

As Moon is still patting himself on the back without presenting any basis for his optimism, people are sick of his "torture by hope." As of Sunday, less than 20 percent of the population had received their second shots. Given those who avoid vaccines and the younger generation not eligible for vaccination, it is not easy to inoculate 70 percent of the people by October. Nevertheless, the government is obsessed with herd immunity without any detailed explanations. It is not the time to come up with one sugar-coated promise after another to cover their previous mistakes.

