(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 17)

The Taliban regime, which took power in 1996, attracted keen international attention due to its close connection with Al Qaeda, a militant Islamist organization founded by Osama bin Laden in the late 1980s. After America's Operation Enduring Freedom led to the fall of the Taliban regime in November 2001, South Korea took part in the reconstruction of the war-devastated country. Our troops, including the Dasan unit, helped in the rebuilding of the nation for over a decade. South Korea provided US$725 million in aid to help strengthen the Afghan Army and police from 2011 to 2020.