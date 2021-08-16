Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Opposition parties' merger talks end in failure: Ahn

All News 10:36 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, leader of the minor opposition People's Party, announced an end Monday to negotiations with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) over a proposed merger.

Ahn did not clarify whether he would run in next year's presidential election during a press briefing. He also apologized to those who had hoped the two parties would merge against the ruling Democratic Party.

During the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election period, Ahn said he would seek the merger of his party and the PPP to join forces for a presidential election victory.

The two sides had since held working-level consultations but failed to reach a deal due to differences on such matters as whether to change the PPP's name and how to pick a presidential candidate.

Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party (Yonhap)

