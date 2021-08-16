S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States kicked off their annual joint military training Monday, undeterred by North Korea's strong protest and threats of a serious security crisis.
The nine-day command post exercise staged on the peninsula is based largely on a computer simulation with no field training, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The drill is defensive in nature as usual, it stressed in a statement.
The number of participating troops will be restricted in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, with the scale of the joint exercise smaller than the one held in March.
The United Nations Command has not formally informed North Korea of the beginning of the training, an informed source said. The command usually gives it a prior notice on the schedule and characteristics of the allies' regular exercise.
Pyongyang has accused the two sides of pressing ahead with the war games despite its efforts for dialogue and peace.
It warned of serious consequences, again halting its daily hotline communication with the South.
