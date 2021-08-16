Doosan Heavy consortium wins 180 bln-won British deal
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, has been awarded a 180 billion-won (US$155 million) water treatment deal in Britain, the company said Monday.
Doosan Heavy formed a consortium with British firm BAM Nuttall to obtain the deal for the relocation of the Guildford sewage treatment facility from Thames Water, Britain's largest water and wastewater services company, the company said in a statement.
"We will complete the construction of a new sewage treatment facility near Guilford, southwest of London, by 2026," a company spokesman said.
Doosan Heavy joined the relocation project through its British unit, Doosan Enpure.
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Harvard professor Ramseyer denies Japanese military's forced mobilization of comfort women
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to temporarily close Afghan embassy, evacuates most diplomatic staff
-
Kim, Putin exchange messages on anniv. of Korea's liberation from Japan
-
Jeju under toughest curbs amid spiking virus cases