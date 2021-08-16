Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy consortium wins 180 bln-won British deal

All News 13:41 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, has been awarded a 180 billion-won (US$155 million) water treatment deal in Britain, the company said Monday.

Doosan Heavy formed a consortium with British firm BAM Nuttall to obtain the deal for the relocation of the Guildford sewage treatment facility from Thames Water, Britain's largest water and wastewater services company, the company said in a statement.

"We will complete the construction of a new sewage treatment facility near Guilford, southwest of London, by 2026," a company spokesman said.

Doosan Heavy joined the relocation project through its British unit, Doosan Enpure.

This undated file photo provided by Doosan Heavy shows the Guildford sewage treatment facility in Guildford, southwest of London. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Doosan Heavy #British deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!