Moon says return of Korean independence fighter's remains very meaningful
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said it is very meaningful that the remains of Gen. Hong Beom-do, a legendary Korean independence fighter, have been repatriated to South Korea's soil, according to his office Monday.
Moon conversed with the three members of his special delegation at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, the previous day. They traveled to Kazakhstan to bring Hong's remains home, 78 years after his death in the Central Asian country. Moon observed the arrival of the remains at the base during a ceremony broadcast live and had a conversation with the team led by Hwang Ki-chul, minister of patriot and veterans affairs.
"It represents a very meaningful return for us," Moon was quoted as telling them.
The other members of the delegation are Rep. Woo Won-shik of the ruling Democratic Party and Cho Jin-woong, an actor who starred in films on Korea's fight for liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. Woo leads a local foundation to commemorate Hong, who served as commander of Korea's independence army.
The general is especially famous for leading the independence militias to a historic victory in the Battle of Fengwudong, called Bong-o-dong in Korea, in northeastern China against Japanese forces in 1920.
Speaking to the actor, tapped as honorary ambassador for campaign to honor Hong, Moon requested proactive efforts to publicize his life and "noble spirit," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press release.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Harvard professor Ramseyer denies Japanese military's forced mobilization of comfort women
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to temporarily close Afghan embassy, evacuates most diplomatic staff
-
Kim, Putin exchange messages on anniv. of Korea's liberation from Japan
-
Jeju under toughest curbs amid spiking virus cases