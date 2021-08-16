Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air mulls rerouting flights to avoid Afghan airspace

All News 16:35 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Monday it will consider rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan's airspace following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

Korean Air said some of its cargo flights have used the Afghan airspace at high altitudes, though its passenger flights have not.

"We are closely monitoring the (political) situation in Afghanistan and may change our routes if necessary," a company spokeswoman said over the phone.

The move is in line with major airlines' plans to reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan's airspace after the Taliban advanced to Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed.

In July, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines, according to media reports.

Countries such as Canada, Britain, Germany and France reportedly advised their airlines to maintain an altitude of at least 25,000 feet over Afghanistan.

Korean Air mulls rerouting flights to avoid Afghan airspace - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korean Air-Afghan airspace
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!