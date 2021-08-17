Vice FM Choi meets Moroccan FM on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in trade, development, health and other areas during his trip to the African country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Choi was in Morocco on Sunday and Monday in the first leg of his Africa trip, which includes Senegal and Nigeria, to cement the two countries' partnership ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the establishment of bilateral relations.
During Choi's courtesy call on Bourita, the two sides shared the view on the need to expand practical cooperation in various areas, including climate change, forestry and renewable energy, and agreed to discuss it by activating bilateral dialogue channels.
They also pointed out close cooperation between the two countries in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Morocco has supported the return home of some 200 South Korean nationals on a special flight, with Korea offering diagnostic kits and other forms of support.
While in Morocco, Choi also visited an automobile job training center launched by South Korea's overseas aid agency, the Korea International Cooperation Agency. Choi noted the center has contributed to the industrial development and job growth in Morocco and its neighboring countries.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to temporarily close Afghan embassy, evacuates most diplomatic staff
-
(LEAD) New infections dip to 1,500s amid concerns over post-holiday surge
-
(5th LD) New infections dip to 1,500s amid concerns over post-holiday surge
-
(LEAD) Evacuation of S. Korean embassy staff in Afghanistan aided by friendly countries: official