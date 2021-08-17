S. Korea, Kazakhstan sign 23 business MOUs, eye closer economic ties
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it has hosted a business roundtable with Kazakhstan and signed around two dozen business agreements, in a move to enhance economic ties with the Central Asian nation.
During the meeting, Seoul and Nur-Sultan signed a set of 23 memorandums of understanding in various industries ranging from automobiles to the development of natural resources, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The move came during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's two-day visit to South Korea. He plans to return home later in the day.
South Korea said the latest MOUs will also help the two countries overcome the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The two countries have been making significant progress in various areas, including industry, science, health care and traffic infrastructure based on the Fresh Wind economic cooperation program launched in 2019," Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook said during the meeting.
Moon also requested officials from Kazakhstan provide South Korean firms with more business opportunities in the Central Asian country.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
