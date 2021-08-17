Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 17, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/23 Sunny 60

Suwon 32/22 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/19 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 26/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/21 Sunny 70

Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/21 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 28/23 Rain 60

(END)

