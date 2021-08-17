Korean Air to reroute flights to avoid Afghan airspace
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Tuesday it will reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace, following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
Korean Air said some of its cargo flights have been through Afghan airspace at high altitudes, though its passenger flights have not.
The move is in line with major airlines' plans to reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after the Taliban advanced to Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed.
In July, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines, according to media reports.
Countries such as Canada, Britain, Germany and France reportedly advised their airlines to maintain an altitude of at least 25,000 feet over Afghanistan.
(END)
